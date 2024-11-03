Yoga, Indian classical dance gain popularity in Uzbekistan

The Centre was established in 1995, three years after India established diplomatic ties with Uzbekistan. Initially known as the Indian Cultural Centre, it was renamed the Lal Bahadur Shastri Centre for Indian Culture in March 2005. It is regarded as the largest Indian cultural centre in Central Asia.

“The students are very enthusiastic about the Kathak classes I teach, and they rarely miss a session. My oldest student is 72, and she’s just as skilled as the others. I also teach them other group dances, like garba,” said Nikita, the Centre’s dance instructor.

Yoga, too, has gained prominence in Uzbekistan, and many students regularly enrol in classes at the Centre. International Yoga Day was observed at the LBSCIC on June 21.

The Centre also houses a well-equipped library with books on India in English, Hindi, Russian, and Uzbek, along with a reading room that stocks major Indian newspapers and magazines.

In an effort to reach out to more Uzbek youth, the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) has established the ‘India Chair’ at the University of World Economy and Diplomacy in Tashkent.