Global Express interview: Battle for the White House

With less than a day to go before America votes for its new president, neither contender—Republican Donald Trump nor Democrat Kamala Harris—has the edge in the seven key battleground states that could determine the outcome of the election. Neena Gopal from Global Express explores the internal dynamics between the two candidates and the global impact of either candidate's victory in a two-part discussion. Joining her are four guests: Ms. Maya Mirchandani, Mr. Bharat Gopalaswamy, Dr. Gulshan Sachdeva, and Dr. Waeil Awwad.

US polls poised at knife’s edge

"[Kamala] was initially seen as someone reaching out to the liberal, left-leaning voices. But I think two things have happened: first, as the war in the Middle East has progressed, Harris has taken a centrist position that may have alienated many of her original liberal supporters. Second, the American political landscape has become so insular,” says Maya Mirchandani, journalist with NDTV and two-time recipient of the Ramnath Goenka Award for Excellence in Journalism.

Of the nine national surveys published recently, three indicate Harris is leading, three show Trump ahead, and the remaining three suggest a tie. The even split of votes between Harris and Trump is heavily influenced by the latter’s extensive use of intimidation and fear tactics, says Maya.

While many Republicans are hesitant to see the White House co-opted by an ultra-right-wing agenda, Trump’s polarising politics still enjoys a strong fan base, she adds.