US Elections 2024: Key battlegrounds, historical stakes, and potential unrest loom as Harris and Trump face off

WASHINGTON: Election Day is nearly upon us. In a matter of hours, the final votes in the 2024 presidential election will be cast.

In a deeply divided nation, the election is a true toss-up between Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump.

There are seven battleground states that will likely decide the outcome, barring a major surprise. Major questions persist about the timing of the results, the makeup of the electorate, the influx of misinformation, and even the possibility of political violence. Both sides are also prepared for a protracted legal battle that could complicate matters further.

Here's What to Watch on the Eve of Election Day 2024:

History Will Be Made Either Way

Given all the twists and turns in recent months, it's easy to overlook the historical significance of this election.

Harris would become the first female president in the United States' 248-year history. She would also be the first Black woman and person of South Asian descent to hold the office. Although Harris and her campaign have largely downplayed gender and race for fear of alienating some supporters, the significance of a Harris win would not be lost on historians.

A Trump victory would represent a different kind of historical accomplishment: he would be the first person convicted of a felony to be elected to the U.S. presidency, having been convicted of 34 felony counts in a New York hush-money case just five months ago.

Trump argues that he is the victim of a politicized justice system, and tens of millions of voters apparently believe him or are willing to overlook his extraordinary legal baggage.

How Long Will It Take to Know the Winner?

Election Day in the United States is often seen as Election Week, as each state follows its own rules and practices for counting ballots. The truth is, nobody knows how long it will take for a winner to be announced this time.

In 2020, The Associated Press declared President Joe Biden the winner on Saturday afternoon four days after polls closed. In that election, The AP called North Carolina for Trump 10 days after Election Day and Georgia for Biden 16 days later after hand recounts.

In 2016, the election was decided just hours after most polls closed. The AP declared Trump the winner on election night at 2:29 a.m. (technically Wednesday morning on the East Coast). This time, both campaigns believe the race is extremely close across the seven swing states expected to decide the election: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

The size of the map and the tightness of the race make it hard to predict when a winner could be declared.