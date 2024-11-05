Harris and Trump set sights on Pennsylvania in final push before Election Day

PHILADELPHIA: Kamala Harris and Donald Trump closed out this year's presidential race with a fierce battle for Pennsylvania on Monday, making their final pitch to voters across a state that could prove decisive in the campaign for the White House.

Harris ended her night in Philadelphia at the art museum steps made famous in the movie "Rocky," where she said "the momentum is on our side." She also rallied with supporters in Allentown, Scranton and Pittsburgh, and she swung through Reading to visit a Puerto Rican restaurant and do a little canvassing herself, knocking on doors alongside campaign volunteers.

"It's the day before the election and I just wanted to come by and say I hope to earn your vote," Harris told one woman, who said she had already cast a ballot for the Democratic nominee.

Trump started the day in North Carolina and finished it in Michigan, but he spoke in Reading and Pittsburgh in between. The former president delivered stemwinders at each stop, blending false claims about voter fraud with warnings about migrants committing crimes and promises to revitalize the United States.

"With your vote tomorrow, we can fix every single problem our country faces and lead America, and indeed the whole world, to new heights of glory," he said.

While Harris focused on optimism about the future and never mentioned Trump by name, the Republican nominee excoriated his opponent at every turn. His running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, followed Trump's lead during his own rally in Atlanta, telling the crowd that "we are going to take out the trash in Washington, D.C., and the trash's name is Kamala Harris."

In his final rally, Trump called former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat who led the House when it impeached him twice, a "crazy, horrible human being" and barely restrained himself from using a sexist slur.

"She's a crooked person, she's a bad person, evil," Trump said. "She's an evil, sick, crazy – oh no. It starts with a b, but I won't say it. I want to say it."