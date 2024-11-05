US election: When will we know who won?

How long is the count?

The first polls close at 6:00 pm Eastern Time (2300 GMT) but when the race is tight, it could take days before a victor is projected.

In 2020, US media declared Democratic candidate Joe Biden the winner on Saturday November 7, although polls closed the Tuesday before.

In 2016 and 2012, voters had a shorter wait.

After votes are cast, local election officials, who may be appointed or elected, process and count them. Tallying methods vary from one location to the next.

Many states have changed election laws to allow mail-in or overseas votes to be prepared for counting ahead of Election Day, although Pennsylvania and Wisconsin have not made similar changes.

Both are battlegrounds that could swing towards either party. With mail-in ballots not allowed to be processed until November 5, this could slow counting.

Especially close vote counts can also trigger recounts.