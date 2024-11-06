Trump victory may pave way for talks on India-US free trade agreement

NEW DELHI: Donald Trump's re-election as the 47th President of the US has raised expectations about the resumption of some partnerships which were paused during President Joe Biden's term. This includes the possibility of an India-US Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

"President Trump's comeback to power could lead to India-US FTA negotiations (which made no headway during President Biden's tenure) which will provide both sides with greater market access," former Foreign Secretary and Ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla told The New Indian Express.

The US is India's largest trading partner and the bilateral trade between the two nations stood at $128.78 billion in 2023 compared to $119.48 billion in 2022.

"India has successfully engaged with President Trump in the past and there is a good equation between PM Modi and President Trump. Trump is in favour of ending the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia. This also ties in with our own desire to see an end to this era of conflicts and PM Modi's efforts in this endeavour," Shringla added.

Indians legally living in the US are optimistic that their visa issues will be dealt with more fairness now.