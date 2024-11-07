Germany's leader expected to lead country with minority government after coalition collapse

BERLIN: After German Chancellor Olaf Scholz dramatically fired Finance Minister Christian Lindner of the pro-business Free Democrats in a late-night move after a marathon of crisis meetings, the three remaining ministers of the Free Democrats also resigned later at night effectively leading to the government coalition's collapse.

However, in another unexpected turn of events, Transport Minister Volker Wissing from the Free Democrats took back last night's resignation and told reporters on Thursday morning in Berlin that after talking to Scholz, he had decided to stay on as minister and leave the party instead.

Lindner will receive his certificate of dismissal from President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Thursday afternoon and, to ensure a smooth transition, a successor will likely be named right after. The posts of the research and justice ministers who resigned may also be filled Thursday, German news agency dpa reported.