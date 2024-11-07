What went wrong for Harris? Experts weigh in

WASHINGTON: Economy, immigration, incumbency: As the dust just begins to settle on a brutal US election campaign, experts have highlighted key headwinds that contributed to why Kamala Harris failed to block Donald Trump from reclaiming the White House.

Economic malaise

Democratic strategist James Carville famously explained Bill Clinton's win in 1992 with the phrase "The economy, stupid!"

Thirty years later, the maxim has held, with Vice President Harris failing to win over American voters hit by a spike in inflation during her tenure with Joe Biden in the White House.

The Democrats' big loss follows similar setbacks for incumbent parties around the globe during a wave of inflation in the post-pandemic era.

Though US economic data had steadily improved in recent months, surveys continued to show broad negative sentiment among voters, and Trump relentlessly hammered Harris on the campaign trail over elevated grocery and gas prices.

"People still (view) inflation as a problem, because they are not thinking of the year-over-year rate as economists do, but in terms of price levels," said Bernard Yaros, of Oxford Economics.

"It may upset people that essentials are taking up a much larger share of their household budgets," he told AFP.