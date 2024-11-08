Grand bargain with Putin? Confrontation with China? Three ways Trump may change America's place in world

Australia, for instance, will be keen to extract assurances of continued White House support for the AUKUS partnership.

This involves Australia buying several nuclear-powered submarines in the early 2030s, in addition to technology sharing between the US and United Kingdom.

This deal is almost certain to be scrutinised by the Trump administration, despite strong support from Republicans in the Congress and Senate.

However, Trump would likely need to make trade-offs to achieve a more isolationist stance.

First, a grand bargain with Russia will be necessary.

This is not simply because of Trump's admiration for Vladimir Putin, but because he has promised to end the war in Ukraine swiftly.

Although Russian ultranationalists are gleefully crowing about Trump's victory, the Biden administration is scrambling to get US$6 billion (A$9 billion) in military assistance to Kyiv before the handover over power in January.

Hence, Trump can't immediately count on Ukrainian weakness as a precursor to a peace settlement.

Second, in the medium term, it may require a bargain with China.

An endless trade war based on tit-for-tat tariffs will drive inflation higher in the US and bite into Trump's blue-collar, rural voting base.

2) A muscular pivot to Asia Repeated calls by Trump's national security loyalists for a confrontational approach to China, coupled to his frustration with America's European allies, who he believes are free riding on US defence spending, may lead him to pivot to Asia instead.

However, this would entail an even deeper bargain with Moscow.

It would have to not only include a deal to end the Ukraine war, but also a more holistic agreement to downscale US-Russian confrontation.

While it is by no means guaranteed Putin would be amenable to this, it would free up US resources to confront China militarily, as well as economically.

Trump's new administration will include many China hawks like Trump loyalist Colby, who have been arguing for years that Beijing poses the gravest threat to US power.

But this pathway will require a firm commitment by Trump (not his strength).

It will also require more concrete US security guarantees to its allies in the Asia-Pacific region  in exchange for their commitment to not only help constrain China, but be prepared to participate in a potential conflict.

If Trump does abandon America's NATO allies, it remains to be seen how even its closest Asian partners would regard his commitment to their security or his ability to manage crises in the region.

3) Peace through strength A third option would be for Trump to channel former US President Ronald Reagan, seeking to restore and maintain global US primacy.

America would lead, but do so pragmatically and with allies whose interests aligned with its own.

This would be a considerable undertaking, not to mention a costly one.

It would require hefty military spending, investment in research and development, re-establishing American dominance in critical technologies, and finding alternative solutions to supply chains currently dominated by China.

It would also mean doubling down on strategic competition with Beijing, and being prepared to substantially arm proxies (and not just allies) to put pressure on China.

But even this would have limits.

As Trump has repeatedly demonstrated, he regards national interests and personal ones as essentially the same thing.

A desire to give Israel a completely free hand, for instance, will have to be moderated by his extensive ties to Saudi Arabia, although Riyadh would certainly approve of Trump's desire to crack down hard on Iran.

And how Trump deals with dictators will also come under scrutiny.

In the past, his open admiration for Putin, Chinese leader Xi Jinping and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un has given America's partners pause.

It has also constrained Trump from achieving his objectives.

Chaos and change Either one of these pathways will lead to instability and tough choices for America's partners.

Putin will likely make Trump earn any peace over Ukraine by simply refusing to negotiate until the White House puts sufficient pressure on Kyiv to capitulate.