Who will staff Trump's government? A look at top contenders

WASHINGTON: US President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday named his campaign manager Susan Wiles as his White House chief of staff, making her the first woman ever to hold this powerful position in any administration.

"Susie will continue to work tirelessly to Make America Great Again. It is a well-deserved honour to have Susie as the first-ever female chief of staff in the United States history. I have no doubt that she will make our country proud," Trump said.

Susie Wiles just helped me achieve one of the greatest political victories in American history, and was an integral part of both my 2016 and 2020 successful campaigns, Trump added.

Wiles was the campaign manager for Trump's highly successful 2024 Campaign for President.

"There are some people that will be returning from Trump's first term," senior Trump aide Jason Miller told Fox Business on Wednesday, adding that there will be some new people joining the mix.

AFP looks at some of the Trump allies in the running.