Trump wins Arizona, sweeps all seven battleground states

WASHINGTON: US President-elect Donald Trump has won the election in Arizona, defeating his Democratic rival Kamala Harris in all seven battleground states.

After four days of counting in the southwest state with a large Hispanic population, CNN and NBC projected Trump had obtained its 11 electoral votes. The victory in Arizona took Trump's electoral college tally to 312 against 226 of Vice President Harris.

The seven battleground states in this election cycle were Arizona, Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Georgia.

Outgoing President Joe Biden scored a narrow but crucial victory in Arizona in 2020 during his victory that condemned Trump to defeat after his first term in office.