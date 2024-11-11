COP29: Unceremonious start for UN climate summit as deadlock over CBAM delays agenda adoption

BAKU: The United Nations Climate Conference (COP29) began unceremoniously with a significant delay in adopting the agenda with China, which, on behalf of BASIC Group, which also includes India, Brazil, and South Africa, requested for the inclusion of the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) in the COP29.

The conference, taking place in Baku, Azerbaijan, was set to proceed with plenary sessions to address urgent climate issues, but the agenda was stalled as divisions emerged between developed and developing countries over the controversial climate-linked trade measure.

While the presidency was formally handed over by the UAE to Azerbaijan in the morning, the agenda was not adopted even by 7 pm.

The BASIC group, which made a supplementary submission on November 5 to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in the run-up to COP29, says CBAM imposes unfair economic burdens on developing nations under the pretext of climate action.

The debate over CBAM centres on its design to levy charges on imports from countries with less stringent carbon reduction policies, effectively penalising nations that cannot yet achieve the same environmental standards as developed countries.

Proponents of CBAM, largely from the EU and other advanced economies, claim it incentivises global industries to reduce emissions and creates a fair competitive landscape for industries within countries committed to net-zero goals. However, critics, particularly from developing economies like India, argue that it serves as a hidden trade barrier that increases production costs for these nations and complicates their ability to meet climate commitments.