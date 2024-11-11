India faces high climate risk as 2024 threatens to breach 1.5°C threshold: WMO chief at COP29

BAKU: India has to enhance its meteorological infrastructure and adopt a more robust multi-hazard early warning system for it to avoid loss of lives and minimise the impacts of climate change, said World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) Secretary-General Celeste Saulo told TNIE.

The WMO's State of the Climate 2024 report was released during the United National Climate Conference (COP29), which began in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Monday. The report issued a red alert as the year 2024 is on track to be the warmest year on record.

From January to September of this year, the global average temperature was 1.54 degrees above the pre-industrial level. However, long-term warming measures over decades remain below 1.5 degrees.

Saulo said WMO works closely with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), whose Director General of Meteorology, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, is one of the three vice presidents of WMO.

"India is very active and making good investments to enhance meteorological services. But, India being such a large country, there is a lot of scope for improvement. Especially in bringing the met services into the value chain. The active engagement between the met department and other ministries like agriculture, health and disaster management is vital," she told this reporter on the sidelines of the WMO presser.

Saulo said that the WMO will also be releasing a more detailed report in March, which would look at the region-wise impact due to sea level rise.

When asked about events like the Wayanad landslide disaster, which killed over 400 people, the WMO chief said this is where multi-hazard early warning will come in handy.

"There are many things happening at the same time. We need to analyse and react in a holistic way. We need the met services and at the same time, need other agencies working closely and understanding the risks."

India is also facing the threat of sea level rise. With its long coastline and dense population near the coasts, the danger is in front of us.