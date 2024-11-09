Can $1 trillion in climate finance be achieved amid political hurdles

CHENNAI: The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) has declared that 2024 is on track to be the warmest year on record, which means it will be the first year of more than 1.5 degrees Celsius warming above pre-industrial levels (1850-1900).

The consequences of such a global average temperature rise is already being felt worldwide, the latest being the devastating flooding in Spain. India is also among the worst affected countries due to climate change.

As per the assessment done by Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), India experienced extreme weather events on 93% of the days in the first nine months of this year. These weather events killed 3,238 people and affected 3.2 million hectares of crop area. As many as 35 out of 36 states and Union Territories experienced extreme weather events.

Amidst such chaos comes the United Nations Climate Conference (COP29), scheduled to be held in Baku, Azerbaijan starting Monday. It is the most consequential of climate summits since the Paris Agreement as the discussions are set to address the New Collective Quantified Goal (NCQG) for climate finance, a framework that aims to replace the annual commitment of $100 billion made by developed countries in 2009 — a target met only once, in 2022.

This year’s summit is being labeled the “Finance COP” as developing and vulnerable countries are seeking a minimum of $1 trillion to $1.3 trillion in climate finance. This is in line with the $1 trillion that the Independent High Level Expert Group (IHLEG) has said is needed for developing countries (excluding China) to accelerate climate action.

According to the Second Needs Determination Report by the UNFCCC Standing Committee on Finance (SCF), developing nations will need as much as $6.852 trillion cumulatively until 2030 to achieve their stated Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).

What India needs

India’s stance going into COP29 and G20 Brazil will continue to focus on equitable finance for adaptation and mitigation, with a clear emphasis on accountability from developed nations. India is among the nations that support prioritising public, grant-based and concessional finance for all developing nations. It supports private finance in a supplementary role as a catalyst.

At the G20 Summit in New Delhi in 2023, India, on behalf of Global South nations, asked for $5.9 trillion by 2030 to implement NDCs alone, and a further $4 trillion annually for clean energy technology. This was consolidated further at G20 Brazil, where finance ministers sought deeper reform of the international finance architecture.

Despite ambitious targets, India has only been attracting around $50 billion annually for climate-related investments, split between public funding and private capital, of which 85% is from domestic sources. In contrast, it needs annual investments worth $250 billion till 2047 to prepare India’s energy systems for Net-Zero pathways, according to Niti Aayog. India’s Economic Survey 2023-24 indicates that the country will need approximately $2.5 trillion by 2030 to fulfil its commitments under the Paris Agreement.