Trump's top team: Who's who?

US President-elect Donald Trump is building his administration team ahead of retaking the White House in January, handing top roles to his closest allies.

While many of his cabinet nominations require approval by the Senate, Trump is trying to bypass that oversight by forcing through so-called recess appointments.

Here are the key people nominated by Trump for positions in his incoming administration:

'Government Efficiency' chief: Elon Musk

Billionaire Elon Musk has been named to lead a new "Department of Government Efficiency," targeting $2 trillion in cuts from the federal government's $7 trillion budget, according to the businessman -- although no one has explained how such drastic cuts would be made.

The world's richest man has pledged to bring his "hardcore" management style to Washington while promising "fair and humane" transitions for sacked federal workers.

Trump said that another wealthy ally, Vivek Ramaswamy, would co-lead the new department.

Defense Secretary: Pete Hegset

Fox News host and US Army veteran Pete Hegseth was nominated to be the next defense secretary, tasked with leading the world's most powerful military.

Hegseth joined Fox News in 2014 and is a host on Fox and Friends Weekend and Fox Nation. He has also authored several books.

Trump has said that "with Pete at the helm, America's enemies are on notice."