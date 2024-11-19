EAM Jaishankar meets with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, discusses border disengagement

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with his counterpart Wang Yi on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro on Monday.

Jaishankar said they noted the progress in the recent disengagement in Ladakh and exchanged views on the next steps in bilateral ties.

"On the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rio, met CPC Politburo member and FM Wang Yi of China. We noted the progress in the recent disengagement in the India-China border areas. And exchanged views on the next steps in our bilateral ties. Also discussed the global situation," the EAM wrote on X.

The meeting between Jaishankar and Wang Yi came a month after the meeting of Prime Minister Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia.

Last week, Jaishankar had said the disengagement part of the problem with China along the LAC in eastern Ladakh had been addressed and added that the focus should shift to de-escalation.

Notably, the Indian and Chinese militaries completed the disengagement exercise in Damchok and Depsang in eastern Ladakh along with LAC last month after the two sides reached an agreement to resolve the border dispute. Both sides also resumed patrolling activities in two areas after a gap of four and a half years.

The border standoff between India and China began in eastern Ladakh along the LAC in 2020, sparked by Chinese military actions.

This incident led to prolonged tensions between the two nations, significantly straining their relations.