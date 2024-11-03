EAM Jaishankar calls Indo-China border truce 'welcome step', notes 'some progress' made in disengagement

"There are very large numbers of Chinese troops deployed along the Line of Actual Control who were not there before 2020, and we, in turn, have counter-deployed. There are other aspects of the relationship which also got affected during this period. So clearly, we have to see, after the disengagement, what is the direction we go. But we do think the disengagement is a welcome step. It opens up the possibility that, you know, other steps could happen," said the minister.

He said that the expectation after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Russia last month was that "both the national security advisor and myself, we would meet our counterpart. So that's really where things are."

On October 21, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said in Delhi that an agreement had been finalised between India and China following negotiations over the past several weeks and that it would lead to a resolution of the issues that arose in 2020.

The agreement was firmed up on patrolling and disengagement of troops along the LAC in eastern Ladakh, a breakthrough to end the over four-year standoff.

The ties between the two Asian giants nosedived following a fierce clash in the Galwan Valley in June 2020 that marked the most serious military conflict between the two sides in decades.

Jaishankar arrived here earlier in the day on the first leg of his two-nation tour, which will also take him to Singapore.