G20 declaration sidesteps language on fossil fuel phase-out

BAKU: The G20 Leaders' Summit in Rio de Janeiro concluded with a declaration that reaffirmed commitments to multilateralism, sustainable development, and climate finance reform.

However, it conspicuously avoided language on fossil fuels phase-out, a critical element in the UAE COP28 global stocktake (GST) outcome document and last year’s G20 commitments.

Leaders endorsed ambitious climate finance initiatives, including scaling up finance from 'from billions to trillions' and investments in clean energy transitions, but failed to provide a roadmap for phasing out fossil fuels.

Opposition from fossil fuel exporters such as Saudi Arabia allegedly played a significant role in watering down the language.

In Baku, a day after the COP29 presidency sought a sort of strong positive signals from G20 to release the deadlock on climate finance, the declaration, as many experts see, was 'disappointing'.