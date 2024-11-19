PM Modi strengthens global partnerships at G20 summit in Brazil, engages with world leaders

RIO DE JANERIO: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met leaders from several countries, including Italy, Indonesia, Norway, Portugal, Egypt, and South Korea, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit. During these meetings, he discussed ways to strengthen and improve bilateral ties.
Modi also held discussions with International Monetary Fund (IMF) Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath and European Union (EU) President Ursula von der Leyen.
After arriving in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, following a two-day visit to Nigeria, Modi met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Monday. They explored ways to deepen collaboration in defence, security, trade, and technology.
“Glad to have met Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the Rio de Janeiro G20 Summit. Our talks centred around deepening ties in defence, security, trade, and technology. We also discussed boosting cooperation in culture, education, and other areas. India-Italy friendship can greatly contribute to a better planet,” Modi said in a post on X.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also shared details about the meeting on X, highlighting that the leaders welcomed the India-Italy Joint Strategic Action Plan (2025-29) to further enhance bilateral relations.
Meloni described the meeting as a “precious opportunity” for dialogue, reaffirming their shared commitment to advancing the India-Italy strategic partnership. She expressed a desire to deepen the bilateral partnership for the benefit of both nations’ economies and citizens.
Modi also met Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and discussed improving ties in commerce, security, healthcare, and pharmaceuticals.
“Delighted to meet President Prabowo Subianto during the G20 Summit in Brazil. This year is special as we are marking 75 years of India-Indonesia diplomatic relations. Our talks focussed on enhancing ties in commerce, security, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and more,” Modi shared on X.
The MEA noted the meeting commemorated 75 years of warm relations between India and Indonesia and emphasized the importance of expanding their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to new areas.
In his meeting with Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro, Modi focussed on strengthening economic linkages between the two countries.
“Had a very good meeting with Prime Minister Luis Montenegro. India cherishes its long-standing ties with Portugal. Our discussions focussed on enhancing economic linkages, particularly in renewable energy and green hydrogen. We also spoke about strong defence relations, people-to-people connections, and other topics,” Modi posted on X.
The MEA added that the talks included bilateral ties in economy, renewable energy, defence, and cooperation in multilateral forums.
Modi’s discussions with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store revolved around investment linkages and renewable energy, particularly green hydrogen and the blue economy.
“Our Arctic Policy has further cemented India-Norway bilateral relations. We discussed improving investment ties and exploring closer cooperation in innovation and research,” Modi noted on X.
The MEA mentioned that new opportunities for collaboration arose after the signing of the India-EFTA-TEPA. Store highlighted the potential for job creation and increased trade under the new agreement and discussed geopolitical issues, including the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East.
During the summit, IMF Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath met Modi and praised India’s efforts in reducing hunger and poverty.
“Great to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G20 Summit in Rio. He shared India’s many successes in reducing hunger and poverty, offering creative initiatives for the world to learn from,” Gopinath shared on X.
Modi responded, “India stands committed to promoting food security and eliminating poverty. We will build on our successes and harness our collective strength to ensure a brighter future for all.”
Modi also briefly interacted with US President Joe Biden and engaged with leaders from Brazil, Singapore, and Spain.
In a separate post, Modi described his meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi as “great” and called his interaction with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol a “pleasure.”
Following his meeting with Ursula von der Leyen, Modi stated, “Met @EU_Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. India will continue working closely with the EU for global good.”