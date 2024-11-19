PM Modi strengthens global partnerships at G20 summit in Brazil, engages with world leaders

RIO DE JANERIO: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met leaders from several countries, including Italy, Indonesia, Norway, Portugal, Egypt, and South Korea, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit. During these meetings, he discussed ways to strengthen and improve bilateral ties.

Modi also held discussions with International Monetary Fund (IMF) Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath and European Union (EU) President Ursula von der Leyen.

After arriving in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, following a two-day visit to Nigeria, Modi met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Monday. They explored ways to deepen collaboration in defence, security, trade, and technology.

“Glad to have met Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the Rio de Janeiro G20 Summit. Our talks centred around deepening ties in defence, security, trade, and technology. We also discussed boosting cooperation in culture, education, and other areas. India-Italy friendship can greatly contribute to a better planet,” Modi said in a post on X.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also shared details about the meeting on X, highlighting that the leaders welcomed the India-Italy Joint Strategic Action Plan (2025-29) to further enhance bilateral relations.