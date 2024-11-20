US decision on Ukraine missiles 'big mistake' that could escalate conflict: Erdogan

ISTANBUL: Washington's approval for Ukraine to use long-range American missiles against military targets inside Russia is a "big mistake" which could drag the world to the brink of a "major war", Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in remarks published on Wednesday.

The move to let Kyiv to use the powerful Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) represents a major US policy shift, sparking a furious response from Moscow which on Tuesday broadened the scope of when it can use nuclear weapons in a clear warning to Ukraine and the West.