At least 50 killed as militants ambush passenger vans in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR: Heavily-armed militants on Thursday ambushed dozens of vehicles carrying passengers in Pakistan's restive northwest, killing around 50 people, mostly Shias, in one of the worst attacks in the region in recent years.

The militants attacked the convoy in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Kurram district, bordering Afghanistan, which has witnessed deadly sectarian clashes between Shia and Sunni religious groups as well as militant attacks in the past resulting in dozens of deaths in recent months.

Rescue authorities said around 50 people, including eight women and five children, were killed and 20 others injured in the attack.

Most of the victims belonged to the minority Shia community, they said.

Javed Ullah Mehsud, the deputy commissioner of Kurram, confirmed that 45 people have died in the attack on the convoy.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

However, the vehicles were ambushed in areas dominated by the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan militant group, a local journalist said.

Nearly 50 vehicles were travelling in the convoy from Parachinar to Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa when gunmen opened fire, police said.

KPK Government spokesperson had earlier said that there were nearly 200 vehicles in the convoy.

President Asif Ali Zardari strongly condemned the attack, terming it a "cowardly and inhumane act."