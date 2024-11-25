Israel pounds Beirut suburbs as Lebanon says 12 dead in south

Dangerious conditions

The NNA also reported "a drone strike that targeted a residential complex" in a Druze-majority town on the outskirts of Beirut without prior evacuation calls.

Lebanon's Druze community follows an offshoot of Shiite Islam, and its heartland around Mount Lebanon has largely been spared from the current hostilities.

Lebanon's education ministry suspended classes on Monday in schools, technical institutes and private higher education institutions in Beirut and a number of surrounding areas, citing "the current dangerous conditions".

Hezbollah on Sunday claimed an above-average 50 attacks on Israeli troops, military positions, and towns across the border and in southern Lebanon, while the Israeli army reported 250 projectiles launched into Israeli territory.

On September 23, Israel intensified its air campaign in Lebanon, mainly targeting Hezbollah bastions in the south and east and in south Beirut, later sending ground troops across the border.