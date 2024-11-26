Israel killed over 1000 doctors, nurses in Gaza since Oct 7: Government Media Office

The Government Media Office in Gaza has stated that the Israeli army is committing systematic attacks on the Palestinian territory's healthcare sector, revealing that at least 1000 doctors, nurses, and other medical personnel have been killed since the beginning of Israel's "genocidal" war on Gaza.

In a press statement on Sunday, the office pointed out Israel's war crimes including targetted attacks on hospitals, clinics, and healthcare workers. It also stated that over 310 healthcare workers have been detained by the Israeli forces, with many subjected to torture and extrajudicial execution.

Earlier this month, reports have emerged regarding the killing of Dr Adnan Al-Bursh while in Israeli military custody. Dr Al-Bursh was reportedly tortured to death by the Israeli army after he was transferred to the Ofer Prison. He was also subjected to brutal torture at the notorious Sde Teiman prison, where, according to testimonies from former captives, most of the inmates are medics picked up from Gaza during hospital raids.

The statement by the media office also noted that Israel's blockade of Gaza continues to prevent the entry of essential medical supplies and specialist personnel, exacerbating the healthcare crisis.

The office also highlighted the situation in northern Gaza, singling out the Kamal Adwan Hospital, which has faced continuous shelling, aerial bombardments, and direct attacks on its staff. The office, in its statement noted that Israel's military campaign in northern gaza has focused on systematically dismantling the region’s healthcare system.