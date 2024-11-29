Canada sues Google over anti-competitive practices in ad tech

Canada's Competition Bureau is suing Alphabet Inc.'s Google alleging that the tech giant abused its dominance and engaged in anti-competitive methods. The case centres on online web advertisements.

The watchdog, in a statement, said Google used its ad tech tools to maintain a market supremacy and used this position to prefer its own tools, often blocking competitors. As per reports, Google is estimated to dominate the market with a 90 per cent share in publisher ad servers , 70% in advertiser networks, 60% in demand-side platforms and around 50% in ad exchanges.

According to CNBC, the dominance discouraged competition from rivals, inhibited innovation, reduced publisher revenue and inflated advertising cost.

“Google has abused its dominant position in online advertising in Canada by engaging in conduct that locks market participants into using its own ad tech tools, excluding competitors, and distorting the competitive process," Matthew Boswell, Commissioner of Competition, said in a statement.