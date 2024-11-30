Second Hindu priest arrested in Bangladesh: ISKCON member

Amid growing unrest in Bangladesh over the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das, another ISKCON monk, Sri Shyam Das Prabhu, was detained by Chattogram Police on Friday, according to Radharamn Das, spokesperson for ISKCON Kolkata.

The monk had reportedly gone to visit Chinmoy Krishna Das in jail when he was arrested. Sources told NDTV that Shyam Das Prabhu was detained without an official warrant, which is a practice in Bangladesh that allows authorities to hold individuals temporarily before potentially releasing them later.

Chinmoy Krishna Das, a former ISKCON member, was arrested earlier this week on sedition charges.

Radharamn Das, Vice President of ISKCON Kolkata, took to the microblogging site X to report that "Brahmachari Sri Shyam Das Prabhu was arrested by Chattogram Police today."