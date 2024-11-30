Students in Bangladesh urged to desecrate Indian tricolour, ISKCON emblem

NEW DELHI: Amidst the mounting tensions between India and Bangladesh due to atrocities against Hindus, some educational institutions in Bangladesh painted the Indian tricolour on the floor and urged students to walk over them. The ISKCON emblem and Israeli flag were also desecrated.
The institutions included the Bogura Poly Technic Institute, Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), Dhaka University (Ganit Bhavan) and Noakhali Science and Technology University,
“A few educational institutions in Bangladesh saw the desecration of the Indian tricolour, which was painted on the floor and students were urged to walk over them,” Professor Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah told The New Indian Express.
On Saturday, another Hindu priest Shyam Das Prabhu was arrested in Chittagong. The arrest took place when he went to the jail to meet Chinmoy Das, a monk associated with ISKCON who had been arrested earlier.
The bank accounts of 17 ISKCON members in Bangladesh including that of Chinmoy Das were frozen for one month.
Meanwhile, the family of lawyer Saiful Islam Alif, who was murdered near the court premises in Chittagong on the day protests against the arrest of Chinmoy Das took place, has filed a case naming 31 individuals and 10-15 unidentified others. Those identified are allegedly Hindus and followers of Chinmoy Das.
Amidst these tensions, Bangladesh’s Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain on Saturday said they expect to establish a good relationship with India in the context of the changed situation post August 5.
“We want to remain optimistic that we would be able to establish a good relationship with India making sure that bilateral interests are protected,” he said.