Students in Bangladesh urged to desecrate Indian tricolour, ISKCON emblem

NEW DELHI: Amidst the mounting tensions between India and Bangladesh due to atrocities against Hindus, some educational institutions in Bangladesh painted the Indian tricolour on the floor and urged students to walk over them. The ISKCON emblem and Israeli flag were also desecrated.

The institutions included the Bogura Poly Technic Institute, Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), Dhaka University (Ganit Bhavan) and Noakhali Science and Technology University,

“A few educational institutions in Bangladesh saw the desecration of the Indian tricolour, which was painted on the floor and students were urged to walk over them,” Professor Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah told The New Indian Express.

On Saturday, another Hindu priest Shyam Das Prabhu was arrested in Chittagong. The arrest took place when he went to the jail to meet Chinmoy Das, a monk associated with ISKCON who had been arrested earlier.