IMF team to arrive for talks with new Lanka government on loan agreement for economic recovery

COLOMBO: A high-level team of the International Monetary Fund will arrive in Sri Lanka on Wednesday to meet the new government headed by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and discuss the latest economic reforms supported by the global lender.

On September 24, the IMF said that they would begin talks with the new Lanka government led by President Dissanayake.

The global lender said it will discuss the timing of the third review of its ongoing economic reform under a 48-month loan.

Former president Ranil Wickremesinghe-led government was negotiating with the IMF for the release of the fourth tranche of the USD 2.9 billion facility.

A high-level team led by Krishna Srinivasan, Director for the Asia Pacific Department will be visiting Colombo October 2-4 to meet with President Dissanayake and the new economic team to discuss the latest economic developments and economic reforms under Sri Lanka's economic programme supported by the IMF," a release said.