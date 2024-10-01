UK chartered plane to fly out British nationals from Lebanon amidst ongoing violence

LONDON: A UK government-chartered flight will on Wednesday fly out of Lebanon those British nationals who want to leave following escalating violence in the region.

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy's announcement on Monday evening comes amid growing safety concerns following the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Israeli airstrikes on Beirut at the weekend.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer previously called on British nationals in Lebanon to "leave immediately" as tensions continue to mount in West Asia.

Lammy, who described the situation in Lebanon as "volatile" and warned it could "deteriorate quickly", said in a statement: "The safety of British nationals in Lebanon continues to be our utmost priority. That's why the UK government is chartering a flight to help those wanting to leave. It is vital that you leave now as further evacuation may not be guaranteed," he said.

According to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), British nationals, their spouse or partners and children under the age of 18 are eligible to be accommodated on the charter flight which is due to leave Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport on Wednesday.

The FCDO said it has been working with partners in recent weeks to increase capacity on commercial flights to enable British nationals to leave, with the chartered flight intended to provide additional capacity.

Those who have registered their presence with the FCDO will be sent details on how to request a seat.

"If you are a British national in Lebanon who has not already registered your presence, please do so immediately. Vulnerable British nationals and their spouse or partner, and children under the age of 18, will be prioritised for this flight," the FCDO said.