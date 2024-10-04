One job by day, another by night as US voters make ends meet

YORK: At 21 years old, Zackree Kline works at a funeral parlor and as a waiter, clocking 60 hours a week to get by -- a situation motivating him to vote for Republican Donald Trump in November.

"I work every single day of the week. I never have a day off," Kline told AFP at a restaurant in York, a town of 45,000 in Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania is among the seven key battleground states that could decide the 2024 presidential election. While it was once reliably Democratic, the race is tight these days.

Trump and his Democratic rival Kamala Harris have campaigned repeatedly in the eastern state.

"I've had two jobs for, actually, probably about three and a half years now," said Kline.

But he added: "Luckily, I love both my jobs, so I don't have an issue with working too often."

"A lot of people here have two plus jobs," he said.

Kline blames the higher costs of living, with the United States experiencing soaring inflation in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.

He usually sleeps just five hours a night, adding: "It has been hard to find a balance, but you got to do what you got to do to make ends meet."

He considers himself lucky to have had some savings, and was able to buy a house recently.