Sounds of Gaza war haunt Israel's October 7 commemorations

At the Nova rave site, President Isaac Herzog began the day with a moment of silence at 06:29 am -- the minute the attack began with thousands of rockets fired from Gaza to provide air cover to militants storming across the border a year ago.

"October 7, 2023, is a day that should be remembered in infamy, when thousands of cruel terrorists broke into our homes, violated our families, burned, chopped, raped and hijacked and abducted our citizens, our brothers and sisters," said the president.

"This is a scar on humanity."

The fields at kibbutz Reim are where at least 370 people were killed when Hamas fighters murdered festival goers en masse and abducted others.

Families wearing T-shirts with the faces of the missing embraced and others took pictures as the trance song that played at the rave during the moment of the attack blared in homage to the music festival.

"The feelings for all the people of Israel are very difficult. We hope that from this difficult decline we have reached, from now on there will only be an ascension," said Israel Livman, whose nephew was killed during the attack on the festival.

Rocket fire

As commemorations began, the military said at least four projectiles were fired from the Gaza Strip, where at least 41,870 people have been killed since the start of Israel’s retaliatory offensive.

The rockets from the strip were just a few in a flurry of barrages fired on Monday morning, with most crossing from the northern border with Lebanon, where Israeli troops have also been battling Hezbollah militants for the past year and launched a ground incursion last week.

In Jerusalem, demonstrators protested in front of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu where they demanded a ceasefire and called for the return of the hostages still held captive in Gaza.

Protestors waved signs with pictures of the hostages saying "Bring them home now".

"Our loved ones are still in captivity," said Yuli Ben Ami.

"It's a really hard punch in the gut. It's a year that just disappeared."