PM Modi meets Japan's new PM Shigeru Ishiba, strengthens ties

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held his first bilateral meeting with Japan’s newly appointed Prime Minister, Shigeru Ishiba, on Thursday, where they discussed enhancing cooperation in infrastructure and defence.

“Had a very productive meeting with PM Ishiba. I’m happy to have met him just a few days after he became Japan’s PM. Our talks included ways to enhance cooperation in infrastructure, connectivity, defence and more. Boosting cultural linkages was also discussed,” said PM Modi.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the ASEAN-India Summit in Laos on Thursday.

PM Modi congratulated PM Ishiba on his new role and emphasised that India would continue to prioritise its relationship with Japan, calling it a trusted friend and strategic partner.

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership through enhanced collaboration in various fields, including trade, investment, semiconductors, security, culture, and people-to-people exchanges.