PM Modi meets Japan's new PM Shigeru Ishiba, strengthens ties

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held his first bilateral meeting with Japan’s newly appointed Prime Minister, Shigeru Ishiba, on Thursday, where they discussed enhancing cooperation in infrastructure and defence.
“Had a very productive meeting with PM Ishiba. I’m happy to have met him just a few days after he became Japan’s PM. Our talks included ways to enhance cooperation in infrastructure, connectivity, defence and more. Boosting cultural linkages was also discussed,” said PM Modi.
The meeting took place on the sidelines of the ASEAN-India Summit in Laos on Thursday.
PM Modi congratulated PM Ishiba on his new role and emphasised that India would continue to prioritise its relationship with Japan, calling it a trusted friend and strategic partner.
The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership through enhanced collaboration in various fields, including trade, investment, semiconductors, security, culture, and people-to-people exchanges.
“Both leaders reaffirmed that their two nations were indispensable partners for a peaceful, safe, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region and renewed their commitment to work together to achieve this goal,” stated the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).
The leaders will meet again during the India-Japan Annual Summit.
In a separate meeting, PM Modi held bilateral talks with New Zealand’s Prime Minister, Christopher Luxon. The discussions focused on enhancing trade ties, covering sectors such as agriculture, sports, tourism, and space.
PM Modi also described the ASEAN-India Summit as highly productive.
“We discussed how to further strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and ASEAN. We look forward to deepening trade ties, cultural linkages, and cooperation in technology, connectivity, and other such sectors,” said PM Modi.
He also proposed ten suggestions aimed at deepening India’s friendship with ASEAN.