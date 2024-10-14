Targeted Israeli naval base after deadly drone strike: Hezbollah

The war, which saw an expansion in fighting and air strikes around Lebanon at the weekend, has killed more than 1,300 people, according to an AFP tally of Lebanese health ministry figures.

On Sunday, Hezbollah threatened more attacks if Israel's continues its offensive in Lebanon, warning Israel what it saw was "nothing compared to what awaits it if it decides to continue its aggression".

'I'm staying here'

In Lebanon, Israel has expanded its air strikes mainly on Hezbollah strongholds, while its troops in south Lebanon have engaged in fierce fighting.

Hezbollah said it shelled Israeli troops inside a southern Lebanese village Monday, after saying it targeted soldiers elsewhere along the border.

Lebanon's official National News Agency reported Sunday that Israeli forces had escalated air strikes on southern Lebanon, pounding border villages.

Lebanon's health ministry said Israel's strikes on Saturday killed 51 people, including 16 in Maaysra, a Shiite Muslim village in a Christian-majority area north of Beirut.

In Nabatiyeh, in the south, residents spoke of their shock and grief after its marketplace was hit on Saturday.

"I'm staying here and I will not leave... Nabatiyeh is our mother. It's heartbreaking to see people's livelihoods gone," said Tarek Sadaka, barely holding back tears.

Others have fled the city, with more than one million Lebanese leaving areas that morphed into war zones within weeks.

A UN peacekeeping force deployed in Lebanon since Israel's 1978 invasion has been thrust onto the front lines of the latest war, with Israel repeatedly calling on it to abandon their positions.

On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on them to withdraw for their own safety and said their presence had "the effect of providing Hezbollah terrorists with human shields".

Five United Nations peacekeepers were injured in a series of incidents last week, with the latest seeing the UN force accuse Israeli troops of breaking through a gate and entering one of their positions.

The Israeli military later said a tank "backed several meters into a UNIFIL post" while "under fire" and attempting to evacuate injured soldiers.

UN chief Antonio Guterres said "attacks" against peacekeepers "may constitute a war crime".

Three Lebanese soldiers were wounded on Sunday, the country's army said, when Israeli forces fired on military vehicles in south Lebanon.

Gaza strike

The war in Lebanon erupted nearly a year after Hamas staged the deadliest-ever attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, sparking the conflict in Gaza.

The attack resulted in the deaths of 1,206 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of official Israeli figures.

The number includes hostages killed in captivity.

The war in Gaza has killed, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory, 42,289 people, the majority civilians. The UN has described the figures as reliable.

Gaza's civil defence agency said Israeli shelling late Sunday on a school used as a shelter for displaced people had killed 15 people. The Israeli military said it was looking into the reports.

"The Al-Mufti school was bombarded with a large volley of Israeli artillery, resulting in an initial death toll of 15 martyrs, including children, women and entire families, and 50 wounded," said its spokesman, Mahmud Bassal.

Iran diplomacy

With the wars in Lebanon and Gaza showing no sign of abating, fears of an all-out regional conflict have seen Iran, which backs Hezbollah and Hamas, engage in diplomatic efforts with allies and other powers.

Israel has vowed to retaliate against Iran's missile strike of October 1, prompting a pledge from Tehran's side that it would hit back if it is hit.

Iran has, for decades, financed and trained militant groups in Lebanon, the Palestinian territories and beyond, but it has yet to enter into direct conflict with its arch enemy, Israel.

On Sunday, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian spoke with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, to seek support for a Gaza and Lebanon ceasefire, according to the Iranian presidential website.

According to Macron's office, the French leader appealed to Iran to support "a general de-escalation" in Lebanon and Gaza.

The Pentagon said it would deploy a high-altitude anti-missile system and its US military crew to Israel to help the ally protect itself from potential Iranian attack.