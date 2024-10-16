EAM Jaishankar flays terrorism and extremism, advocates for UNSC reform at SCO summit in Pakistan

Jaishankar underlined that cooperation must be based on mutual respect and sovereign equality, recognizing the territorial integrity and sovereignty of nations. He highlighted the essence of the SCO charter, which aims to strengthen mutual trust, friendship, and good neighborliness.

"If trust is lacking or cooperation inadequate, if friendship has fallen short and good neighborliness is missing somewhere, there are surely reasons to introspect and causes to address," he stated.

He added, "equally, it is only when we reaffirm our commitment most sincerely to the Charter that we can fully realise the benefits of cooperation and integration that it envisages."

Jaishankar warned against unilateral agendas, stating, "It cannot progress if we cherry-pick global practices, especially of trade and transit," in remarks seen as an indirect reference to China's assertive behaviour on key issues. He also reiterated that cooperation must be built on genuine partnerships.

Addressing the need for UNSC reform, Jaishankar emphasised that "comprehensive reform of the UN Security Council, both in the permanent and non-permanent categories, is essential."

He reminded the gathering of the agreement reached in July 2024 in Astana, recognizing that the credibility and effectiveness of the UN depend on representing developing countries through comprehensive reform.

"Similarly, in the “Pact for the Future” which was adopted at the recent UN General Assembly, our leaders have agreed to reform the Security Council, to make it more representative, inclusive, transparent, efficient, effective, democratic and accountable. The SCO must be in the lead of advocating such change, not hold back on a matter of such importance," the EAM said, reinforcing the need for a more inclusive Security Council.