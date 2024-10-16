EAM Jaishankar flays terrorism and extremism, advocates for UNSC reform at SCO summit in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: In a thinly veiled message to Pakistan, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Wednesday stated that cooperation in areas like trade, energy, and connectivity is unlikely to flourish if activities across borders are characterized by terrorism, extremism, and separatism.
Leading the Indian delegation at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of Government (CHG) summit in Islamabad, which was chaired by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Jaishankar emphasized the importance of trust in fostering cooperation among SCO member nations.
He asserted, "trust is key for cooperation, and the SCO member nations can benefit immensely if the grouping moves ahead collectively."
Jaishankar underlined that cooperation must be based on mutual respect and sovereign equality, recognizing the territorial integrity and sovereignty of nations. He highlighted the essence of the SCO charter, which aims to strengthen mutual trust, friendship, and good neighborliness.
"If trust is lacking or cooperation inadequate, if friendship has fallen short and good neighborliness is missing somewhere, there are surely reasons to introspect and causes to address," he stated.
He added, "equally, it is only when we reaffirm our commitment most sincerely to the Charter that we can fully realise the benefits of cooperation and integration that it envisages."
Jaishankar warned against unilateral agendas, stating, "It cannot progress if we cherry-pick global practices, especially of trade and transit," in remarks seen as an indirect reference to China's assertive behaviour on key issues. He also reiterated that cooperation must be built on genuine partnerships.
Addressing the need for UNSC reform, Jaishankar emphasised that "comprehensive reform of the UN Security Council, both in the permanent and non-permanent categories, is essential."
He reminded the gathering of the agreement reached in July 2024 in Astana, recognizing that the credibility and effectiveness of the UN depend on representing developing countries through comprehensive reform.
"Similarly, in the “Pact for the Future” which was adopted at the recent UN General Assembly, our leaders have agreed to reform the Security Council, to make it more representative, inclusive, transparent, efficient, effective, democratic and accountable. The SCO must be in the lead of advocating such change, not hold back on a matter of such importance," the EAM said, reinforcing the need for a more inclusive Security Council.
Jaishankar also referred to various global challenges, stating, "We meet at a difficult time in world affairs. Two major conflicts are underway, each with its own global repercussions. The Covid pandemic has left many in the developing world deeply devastated."
He also raised concerns over the global debt crisis, asserting, "Debt is a serious concern, even as the world falls behind in achieving SDG targets." He pointed out that while technology holds great promise, it also presents a host of challenges that require attention.
During his speech Jaishankar asserted that "it is axiomatic that development and growth require peace and stability," stressing that activities across borders characterized by terrorism and extremism are detrimental to trade, energy flows, and connectivity.
Highlighting India's global initiatives, Jaishankar stated: "From an Indian perspective, our own global initiatives and national endeavours are also strongly relevant for the SCO. The International Solar Alliance promotes renewable energy, the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure prepares us for climate events, and Mission LiFE advocates a sustainable lifestyle. The Global Biofuel Alliance recognizes the task of energy transition. The International Big Cat Alliance protects our bio-diversity. At home, we have demonstrated the value of digital public infrastructure, just as we have shown the impact of women-led development"
Notanly, the SCO grouping comprises of China, India, Russia, Pakistan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Belarus, with 16 more countries affiliated as observers or dialogue partners.
The group claims to represent 40% of the world's population and about 30% of its GDP, but its members have diverse political systems and even open disagreements with one another.
Pakistan, which is hosting the current summit, became a full member of the SCO at its 2017 summit in Kazakhstan.
(With inputs from PTI, ANI)