US says India should take Canada plot allegations 'seriously'

WASHINGTON: The United States on Tuesday called on India to take seriously allegations by Canada of an assassination plot, as tensions escalated between the two US partners.

This comes a day after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that his country has shared with its Five Eyes partners, the United Stated in particular, all information they have related to the allegations of the involvement of Indian officials in the killing of a Canadian national and Khalistani speratist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar last year.

"When it comes to the Canadian matter, we have made clear that the allegations are extremely serious and they need to be taken seriously. And we wanted to see the government of India cooperate with Canada in its investigation," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters.

"Obviously, they have not," he said. "They have chosen an alternate path."

When questioned about the status of these allegations, Miller responded, "I will defer to those two countries to speak to the relevant status of the matter."

However, Miller reassured that the US-India bilateral relationship remain strong, citing multiple areas of collaboration.

"India continues to be an incredibly strong partner of the United States. We've worked with them on a number of matters including our shared vision for a free, open and prosperous Indo-Pacific, and when we have concerns, we have the kind of relationship where we can take those concerns to them and have very frank, candid conversations about those concerns, and that's what we've been doing," he said.

India and Canada on Monday expelled each other's ambassadors as Ottawa alleged that Indian involvement in a campaign against Sikh separatists went beyond what was previously known, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau saying New Delhi had made a "fundamental error."

Tensions have soared since Canada alleged that the Indian government was involved in last year's killing outside a Sikh temple of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, an advocate for an independent Sikh state who had immigrated to Canada and become a citizen.