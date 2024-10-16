Zelensky rules out ceding territory in 'Victory Plan'

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday ruled out ceding any of the country's territory to Russia while presenting a long-awaited "Victory Plan" to parliament.

In a speech laying out his five-point plan to MPs, Zelensky said the solution to end more than two years of war was not a frozen conflict, and "not a trade in Ukraine's territory or sovereignty".

He also urged Western allies to extend an "invitation to join NATO now", claiming that Moscow had been undermining European security because Kyiv is not a member of the US-led defence alliance.