345,000 Gazans face 'catastrophic' hunger this winter: UN

ROME: Some 345,000 Gazans face "catastrophic" levels of hunger this winter after aid deliveries fell, a UN-backed assessment said Thursday, warning of the persistent risk of famine across the Palestinian territory.

This is up from the 133,000 people currently categorised as experiencing "catastrophic food insecurity", according to a classification compiled by UN agencies and NGOs.

A surge in humanitarian assistance this summer had brought some relief to Gazans, the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) report said, but September saw the lowest volume of commercial and humanitarian supplies entering Gaza since March.

As a result, it projected that the number of people experiencing catastrophic food insecurity -- IPC Phase 5 -- between November 2024 and April 2025 to reach 345,000, or 16 percent of the population.

The recent "sharp decline" in aid "will profoundly limit the ability of families to feed themselves and access essential goods and services in the coming months, unless reversed", the report said.