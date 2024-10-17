Who is Yahya Sinwar and why is he a nightmare for Israeli military?

The Israeli military on Thursday claimed that it has killed Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar in an attack in Gaza. Sinwar was chosen as the top leader of Hamas after former chief Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated by Israel while visiting Iran.

Yahya Sinwar is considered one of the most dreaded enemies of Israel for his uncompromising stance and his deep knowledge of Israeli society and its domestic politics.

Sinwar is considered to be the mastermind behind Hamas's October 7 attack on Israel known as 'Tufan al-Aqsa.' The attack killed around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducted around 250 others, catching Israel’s military and intelligence establishment off guard and shattering the image of Israeli invincibility.

Israel's attacks on Gaza since then have claimed the lives of more than 42,000 Palestinians including more than 17,000 children and at least 11,400 women.

Yahya Sinwar was born in a refugee camp in Gaza's Khan Younis in 1962 after his family fled the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians surrounding the creation of the state of Israel in 1948.

Sinwar was repeatedly arrested by Israel in the early 1980s, before the formation of Hamas, for his involvement in anti-occupation activism at the Islamic University in Gaza.

After his graduation, he helped establish a network of fighters to take up armed resistance against Israel. The group would later become the military wing of Hamas named after Izz ad-Din al-Qassam known as the 'Qassam Brigades.'

Yahya Sinwar joined the Hamas immidietly after it was founded by Sheikh Ahmed Yassin in 1987. In 1988, Sinwar was arrested by Israel for alleged involvement in the capture and killing of two Israeli soldiers and four suspected Palestinian spies. He was sentenced to four life terms (equivalent of 426 years) in prison.

Sinwar spent 23 years in Israeli prison where he learnt Hebrew and studied the Israeli society and politics.

To fellow prisoners, Sinwar was charismatic, sociable and shrewd, open to detainees from all political factions.

He became the leader of the hundreds of imprisoned Hamas members. He organized strikes to improve conditions. He was known for feeding fellow inmates, making kunafa, a treat of shredded dough stuffed with cheese.

“Being a leader inside prison gave him experience in negotiations and dialogue, and he understood the mentality of the enemy and how to affect it,” said Anwar Yassine, a Lebanese citizen who spent about 17 years in Israeli jails, much of the time with Sinwar.