What next for Hamas after Sinwar's killing?

Israel's killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar dealt a huge blow to the Palestinian group, and while it leaves a gaping void at the top of the movement, its militants remain determined to fight.

Sinwar masterminded the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel that sparked the Gaza war, and became the leader of Hamas in August after the death of his predecessor, Ismail Haniyeh.

While Israel has hailed Sinwar's killing as a major win, analysts say Hamas could use his legacy to mobilise a new generation of militants, who grew up suffering the consequences of Israel's retaliatory war.

Here is a look at what could come next for Hamas.

How harsh a blow ?

Confirming Sinwar's death in a video statement on Friday, Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya said the group was mourning the loss of its "great leader".

Sinwar's killing was not just "an extremely symbolic event" but created "a leadership vacuum in this very networked organisation", Middle East analyst Andreas Krieg of King's College London said.

His death comes little more than two months after the death in Iran of Hamas's political chief Ismail Haniyeh.

Hamas and Iran have blamed Israel for Haniyeh's death, though Israel has not offered comment.

Krieg said differences had emerged between Hamas's political leadership, in exile mostly in Qatar, and the military and operational wings in Gaza.

In July, Israel also said it killed Hamas military chief Mohammed Deif in Gaza, which Hamas has denied.

"Different cells of Hamas will continue fighting, but at the core of the movement, there's a vacuum there, and that will make it very difficult to coordinate," Krieg said.

James Dorsey, of the National University of Singapore's Middle East Institute, said Sinwar was an "exceptional" figure in Hamas who enjoyed "broad support within the movement from both the political and the military wing".