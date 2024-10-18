'Confronted enemy until the last moment': Hamas confirms Yahya Sinwar's death

JERUSALEM: Hamas confirmed Friday that its leader, Yahya Sinwar, was killed by Israeli forces in Gaza, and the militant group reiterated its stance that hostages taken from Israel a year ago will not be released until there is a cease-fire in Gaza and a withdrawal of Israeli troops.

Sinwar died "confronting the occupation army until the last moment of his life," said Khalil al-Hayya, who was Sinwar's Qatar-based deputy and represented Hamas during several rounds of cease-fire negotiations.

Hamas will not return any of the hostages, he said, "before the end of the aggression on Gaza and the withdrawal from Gaza."

Hamas heralded Sinwar in a statement, calling him a hero for "not retreating, brandishing his weapon, engaging and confronting the occupation army at the forefront of the ranks."

The statement appeared to refer to a video the Israeli military circulated of Sinwar's apparent last moments in which a man sits on a chair in severely damaged building, badly wounded and covered in dust. In the video, the man raises his hand and flings a stick at an approaching Israeli drone.

Sinwar's killing, in what appeared to be a chance front-line encounter with Israeli troops on Wednesday, could shift the dynamics of the Gaza war even as Israel presses its offensive against Hezbollah with ground troops in southern Lebanon and airstrikes in other areas of the country. Hezbollah has fired rockets into Israel nearly every day since the Israel-Hamas war began.