Telangana can match South Korea on riverfront development: Envoy

SEOUL: It is very much possible for Telangana to match South Korea by successfully executing the Musi riverfront development project, according to Indian Ambassador to South Korea Amit Kumar.

In a freewheeling conversation with the media at his office in South Korean capital city of Seoul on Thursday, Amit Kumar said river development projects helped Korea achieve significant growth, and it is very much possible for Telangana to execute the Musi project.

“I am closely following Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s visit, engaging with local industry, and planning visits by industrial delegations to Telangana. The chief minister’s initiative on establishing a Skills university is a good idea,” he said.