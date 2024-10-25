World

Telangana can match South Korea on riverfront development: Envoy

Indian Ambassador to South Korea Amit Kumar said river development projects helped Korea achieve significant growth, and it is very much possible for Telangana to execute the Musi project.
B Kartheek
SEOUL: It is very much possible for Telangana to match South Korea by successfully executing the Musi riverfront development project, according to Indian Ambassador to South Korea Amit Kumar.

In a freewheeling conversation with the media at his office in South Korean capital city of Seoul on Thursday, Amit Kumar said river development projects helped Korea achieve significant growth, and it is very much possible for Telangana to execute the Musi project.

“I am closely following Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s visit, engaging with local industry, and planning visits by industrial delegations to Telangana. The chief minister’s initiative on establishing a Skills university is a good idea,” he said.

Seoul river transformation holds lesson for Musi rejuvenation in Telangana

The Indian ambassador said that South Korea made rapid strides despite debilitating impact the war had a few decades ago.

“It transformed itself into a developed country by excelling in fields such as automobile manufacturing, telecom, digital infrastructure and shipbuilding,” he said.

He, however, said that the East Asian country still faces some challenges like its excessive dependence on the Chinese supply chain and a demographically low fertility rate, which is as low as 0.68 per cent.

