Seoul river transformation holds lesson for Musi rejuvenation in Telangana

As the Telangana government plans to embark on the Musi riverfront development, aiming to rejuvenate and revitalise the river, it becomes crucial to examine and learn from global examples.

A delegation led by ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Ponnam Prabhakar, along with MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi and Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MAUD) principal secretary Dana Kishore, among others, studied riverfront development in South Korea.

Interestingly, the challenges faced by the Cheonggyecheon and Musi riverfront developments are quite similar. Despite loss of jobs and commercial activities during its construction, South Korea managed to create this ‘man-made river’.

The demolition of the Cheonggyecheon Expressway was met with strong opposition at the time.

Study shows drop in pollution levels

“Storeowners and street vendors, who operated small businesses along the stream, initially opposed the project. However, they eventually realised that the improvements would generate prosperity and make Seoul a better place to live. The completion of this historic project, designed to restore cleanliness, its environment, and human life, culture and tradition to the stream, allowed Seoul to be reborn as an international city that values its environment and human life,” read a sign at the entrance of the riverfront.