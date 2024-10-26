Elon Musk claims Wikipedia is ‘controlled by far-left activists’ and calls for an end to donations

Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX and owner of X (formerly Twitter), has called for a halt to donations to Wikipedia, alleging that the platform is being controlled by “far-left activists.”

The billionaire's remarks were made in a recent post on X, where he cited a report from Pirate Wires. The report claims that approximately 40 Wikipedia editors with pro-Hamas views have worked in a coordinated effort to reshape the narrative surrounding the Israel-Palestine conflict.

According to the report, these editors aim to delegitimise Israel and present radical Islamist groups more favourably, particularly in the wake of the October 7 attacks.