Elon Musk claims Wikipedia is ‘controlled by far-left activists’ and calls for an end to donations

Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX and owner of X (formerly Twitter), has called for a halt to donations to Wikipedia, alleging that the platform is being controlled by “far-left activists.”
The billionaire's remarks were made in a recent post on X, where he cited a report from Pirate Wires. The report claims that approximately 40 Wikipedia editors with pro-Hamas views have worked in a coordinated effort to reshape the narrative surrounding the Israel-Palestine conflict.
According to the report, these editors aim to delegitimise Israel and present radical Islamist groups more favourably, particularly in the wake of the October 7 attacks.
Earlier this year, the Delhi High Court issued a contempt notice to Wikipedia for failing to provide information about users who edited the entry page of Asian News International (ANI). The court expressed frustration over Wikipedia's non-compliance with an order related to a defamation suit filed by ANI, stating that if the platform did not wish to comply in India, it could face a government block. ANI alleged that Wikipedia had not adhered to requests for information on those responsible for defamatory edits.
The Delhi High Court expressed concerns about Wikipedia's open-edit model on October 25, with Justice Subramonium Prasad labelling it "dangerous" due to public editing access. This remark comes amid ongoing legal scrutiny regarding the platform's accountability for content accuracy and user edits, highlighting the risks associated with unrestricted public contributions to widely used information sources, as reported by Bar and Bench.