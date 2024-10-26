Israeli military launches strikes on military targets in Iran

DUBAI: Israel launched airstrikes early Saturday on what it described as military targets in Iran in retaliation for a ballistic missile assault October 1, officials said.

There was no immediate information on damage in the Islamic Republic.

Israel's military described the attack as precise strikes on military targets in Iran, without immediately elaborating.

The regime in Iran and its proxies in the region have been relentlessly attacking Israel since October 7 on seven fronts including direct attacks from Iranian soil, an Israeli military statement said.