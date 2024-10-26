Assassinations, sabotages, cyberattacks: Israel's operations against Iran

PARIS: From hitjobs to sabotages and cyberattacks, Israel has either been blamed for or has itself claimed a variety of attacks against Iran.

In Israel's sights are Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Tehran's nuclear programme.

As Israel launched a series of air strikes Saturday, which it said were aimed at Iran's military infrastructure, AFP looks at the other attempts over the years.

Revolutionary Guard

Israel has been blamed for targeting top members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, mostly in attempts outside their country's borders.

Latest victims include a general killed on September 27 by the side of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli strike in the suburbs of Beirut.

An air strike blamed on Israel on Iran's consular annex building in Damascus on April 1, 2024 killed, according to Tehran, seven members of the Revolutionary Guards, including two of top rank.

The recent killings are only the latest in a long list.

In December 2023, a commander died in Syria in an attack blamed on Israel, a year after a colonel was killed, also in Syria.

In May 2022, Sayyad Khodaei, a member of the Quds Force, the unit in charge of the Guards' external operations, was gunned down by two motorcyclists on his way home in Tehran. According to the New York Times, Israel told the United States that it was responsible for the hitjob.

General Hassan Moghadam, responsible for armament programmes, was killed in an explosion at a munitions depot in November 2011 close to Tehran, in an operation blamed on the United States and Israel.