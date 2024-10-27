Israeli strikes on northern Gaza kill at least 33, while truck ramming near Tel Aviv kills one

Netanyahu says strikes on Iran achieved Israel's goals

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in his first public comments on the strikes said "we severely harmed Iran's defense capabilities and its ability to produce missiles that are aimed toward us."

Satellite images showed damage to two secretive Iranian military bases, one linked to work on nuclear weapons that Western intelligence agencies and nuclear inspectors say was discontinued in 2003, and another linked to Iran's ballistic missile program. Iran on Sunday said a civilian had been killed, with no details. It earlier said four people with the military air defense were killed.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's 85-year-old supreme leader, said "it is up to the authorities to determine how to convey the power and will of the Iranian people to the Israeli regime." Khamenei would make any final decision on how Iran responds.

Later Sunday, protesters disrupted a speech by Netanyahu at a nationally broadcast ceremony for victims of Hamas' attack on southern Israel last year that sparked the war in Gaza. People shouted "Shame on you" and forced Netanyahu to stop his speech. Many Israelis blame Netanyahu for the failures that led to the' attack and hold him responsible for not yet bringing home remaining hostages.

An Israeli official said Mossad chief David Barnea is traveling to Qatar for cease-fire and hostage release talks. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to disclose details.

Truck ramming in Israel wounds dozens

In Ramat Hasharon, northeast of Tel Aviv, the truck slammed into a bus as Israelis were returning to work after a holiday, leaving some people stuck under vehicles.

Israel's Magen David Adom rescue service said six of the wounded were in serious condition. The Ichilov Medical Center reported that one person had died.

Asi Aharoni, a police spokesperson, told reporters the attacker had been "neutralized," without saying if the assailant was dead.

Hamas and the smaller Islamic Jihad militant group praised the attack but did not claim it.

Palestinians have carried out scores of stabbings, shootings and car-ramming attacks over the years. Tensions have soared since the war in Gaza began. Israel has carried out regular military raids into the occupied West Bank that have left hundreds dead. Most appear to have been militants killed during shootouts with Israeli forces, but Palestinians taking part in violent protests and civilian bystanders have also been killed.