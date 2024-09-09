Bangladesh to take necessary steps to extradite deposed PM Hasina from India

DHAKA: Bangladesh will take necessary steps to extradite deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina from India to try her on charges of mass killings during the student-led mass movement against her government, the newly-appointed chief prosecutor of the country's International Crimes Tribunal said on Sunday.

Following unprecedented anti-government protests that peaked on August 5, Hasina resigned as prime minister and fled to India.

Necessary steps will be taken to bring former prime minister Hasina back under the extradition treaty with India to try her on charges of mass killings during the student-led protests in July and August, International Crimes Tribunal Chief Prosecutor Md Tajul Islam was quoted as saying by The Daily Star newspaper.