Ousted Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina becomes diplomatic headache for India

NEW DELHI: Four weeks after ex-premier Sheikh Hasina fled Bangladesh by helicopter due to a student-led revolution, analysts say she has become a diplomatic headache for her hosts in India.

Hasina's iron-fisted tenure came to an end last month as protesters marched on her palace in Dhaka after 15 years characterised by rights abuses and opposition crackdowns.

But sending the 76-year-old back risks India's standing with its other neighbours in South Asia, where it is waging a fierce battle for influence with China.