Sheikh Hasina’s stay in India will have no impact on bilateral ties, says Bangladesh foreign affairs advisor

NEW DELHI: Bangladesh remains volatile, with recent replacements of intelligence chiefs and ongoing protests by minorities. However, Mohamad Touhid Hossain, Foreign Affairs Advisor to the interim government, stated that former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s stay in New Delhi will not affect the bilateral relationship between Bangladesh and India.

“There will be no impact on the bilateral relationship between the two countries due to one individual’s stay in another country. Bilateral relations involve substantial mutual interests. Both India and Bangladesh have their respective interests,” Hossain said during the first diplomatic briefing on Monday.

Hossain also called for international cooperation in Bangladesh’s nation-building efforts. "We stress that the government shall adhere to all international, regional and bilateral instruments it is a party to and shall remain a proponent of multilateralism with the UN at the core,’’ Hossein added.

The situation in Bangladesh remains precarious. Banks are facing liquidity issues, and monthly inflation has reached a 12-year high of 11.66 percent, according to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics.