Current situation in Gaza our foremost concern, India backs two-state solution: Jaishankar

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, while addressing the first India-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) meeting of Foreign Ministers, said the current situation in Gaza was of foremost concern.

"The current situation in Gaza is now understandably our foremost concern. India’s position in this regard has been principled and consistent. While we condemn acts of terrorism and hostage taking, we are deeply pained by the continuing death of innocent civilians. Any response must take into account the principles of humanitarian law. We support a ceasefire as soon as possible," said Jaishankar on Monday.

India also reaffirmed its support for a two-state solution to the Palestinian issue.

"We have consistently stood for a resolution of the Palestinian issue through a two-state solution. We have also contributed to the building of Palestinian institutions and capacities. Where the humanitarian situation is concerned, we have provided relief and increased our support to UNRWA," Jaishankar added.

Jaishankar co-chaired the India-GCC Joint Ministerial meeting for Strategic Dialogue with PM and FM of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.

The meeting also led to the adoption of a Joint Action Plan 2024-28 for undertaking joint activities in diverse areas including health, trade, security, agriculture and energy.