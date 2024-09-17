No clear frontrunner as Sri Lanka set to choose new President

NEW DELHI: Two years after Sri Lanka reeled under its worst economic crisis, the island nation is set for Presidential elections on September 21. The race is between three candidates – the incumbent President Ranil Wickremesinghe (United National Party), Anura Kumara Dissanayake of the left-leaning National People’s Power (NPP) coalition and Sajith Premadasa, the present leader of opposition.

"There is no frontrunner yet. Despite some anti-incumbency sentiment, Ranil Wickremesinghe still has a strong possibility of taking the lead. However, the other two have managed to find a favourable foothold too," said a source from Colombo.

A senior monk Dodampahala Rahula Thero has expressed his support for Ranil and even gone a step further by asking former President Mahinda Rajapaksa's son Namal Rajapaksa to withdraw from the race.

Wickremesinghe is pinning his hopes on the improved situation following the economic crisis that engulfed Sri Lanka. Locals no longer have to scout for essentials, there have been record breaking tourist arrivals and increased remittances from Sri Lankans working abroad.

However, there is a segment of people who think a change will do more good for Sri Lanka. "I feel Anura Kumara Dissanayake (AKD) will be a better choice as President, as there is hope of his bringing about changes. We have nothing to really recount of the present government," says Samith J who works in the travel sector in Colombo.